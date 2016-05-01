swag-for-dev

As a developer, nothing piques my interest as much as developer swag! This is an attempt to list down the current swag opportunities for developers.

Feel free to send a PR! :smile:

Contents

Alexa

Publish a skill, get a hoodie (varies by country) and an Echo Dot (if 100 unique customers use your skill in its first 30 days of publication)! Reference

Codeship

Submit 5 builds in 30 days, get t-shirts & stickers sent your way! Reference

devRant

Get 20 ++’s on a single rant you’ve posted to devRant to receive 3 free high-quality devRant laptop stickers! Or post an awesome rant that gets over 500 ++’s to receive a free devRant squishy stress ball! Reference

Digital Ocean

Completing this short survey will get you a Sammy sticker pack: http://do.co/currents-survey

Google Assistant

Make an app for the Google Assistant available to users, get an exclusive Google Assistant t-shirt and a Google Home (if a certain amount of users engage with it)! Reference

Hacktoberfest

Make four pull requests in October, earn a limited edition T-shirt! Reference

npm